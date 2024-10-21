Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

About Global Self Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

