Alliance Global Partners Initiates Coverage on Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.25.
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
