StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $597.16. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.