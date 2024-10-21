Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.19.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $82.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,500 shares of company stock worth $876,400 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

