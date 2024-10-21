Scotiabank Lowers T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $236.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $215.50.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.50.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.23 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $753,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

