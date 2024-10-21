Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Triumph Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Triumph Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 6,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total value of $498,880.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,814.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Triumph Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

