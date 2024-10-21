KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.