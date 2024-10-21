Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Lowered to $8.50

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARI
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.21%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 73.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Stock Average Calculator
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.