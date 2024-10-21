JMP Securities Trims Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Target Price to $14.50

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TWO. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.15 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,706,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,997,000 after buying an additional 1,135,012 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,281,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,038 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 155.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,317,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,516,000 after acquiring an additional 801,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 48.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 278,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 535,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.