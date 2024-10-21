Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) & REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Head-To-Head Survey

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of REV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A REV Group 9.92% 18.69% 6.01%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A $1.37 5.65 REV Group $2.48 billion 0.63 $45.30 million $4.09 7.29

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and REV Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A REV Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

REV Group has a consensus target price of $29.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.19%. Given REV Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REV Group is more favorable than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

Dividends

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. REV Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology pays out 91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. REV Group pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

REV Group beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

(Get Free Report)

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy. It offers mini, small, medium, and large excavator; bulldozer, and skid steer and crawler loaders; truck, crawler, rough-terrain, all terrain, and telescopic crawler cranes; and luffing-jib tower and flat top tower cranes; and truck mounted pumps, truck mixer, trailer pumps, placing booms, city pumps, and batching pumps. The company provides wheeled tractors, combine and sugarcane harvesters, baler, and grain dryers; internal combustion and electric forklift; and micro, rough terrain, crawler, diesel and electric articulating, rough terrain electric articulating boom, spider, diesel telescopic boom, and electric telescopic boom scissor lifts, as well as DC/DC-Li, HD/HD-Li, and AC/AC-Li scissor series. In addition, the company mining drills, mining dumps trucks, mining excavators, and crushing and screening equipment; rotary drilling rigs, hydraulic plie pressing machines, hydraulic diaphragm wall grab, full rotary casting drill, and trench cuttler. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.