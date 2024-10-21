ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) versus Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) Head-To-Head Survey

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Cenntro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A Cenntro -182.41% -40.46% -26.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Cenntro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $7.28 billion 0.76 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A Cenntro $26.08 million 1.42 -$54.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Cenntro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Cenntro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cenntro 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology presently has a consensus target price of $32.08, suggesting a potential upside of 43.79%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Cenntro.

Summary

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology beats Cenntro on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Cenntro

Cenntro Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications. The company sells its products under the Metro, Logistar, Logimax, Avantier, Teemak, and Antric One names. Cenntro Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

