Critical Comparison: InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) and Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) and InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equillium and InterCure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 1 0 3.00 InterCure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Equillium currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.48%. Given Equillium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equillium is more favorable than InterCure.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Equillium has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCure has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equillium and InterCure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium $42.62 million 0.93 -$13.34 million ($0.36) -3.14 InterCure $272.67 million 0.29 -$16.83 million $0.13 13.46

Equillium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InterCure. Equillium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and InterCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium -19.51% -36.88% -17.31% InterCure N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Equillium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of InterCure shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Equillium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of InterCure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Equillium beats InterCure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It also develops EQ101 completed phase 1/2 for treatment of cutaneous T cell lymphoma and alopecia areata; and EQ302 to treat gastrointestinal indications. In addition, it serves dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology, transplant science, oncology, and pulmonology area. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About InterCure

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil. It also invests in biomed sector. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

