Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) vs. Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Financial Comparison

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) and Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and Security Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Profitability

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 63.7%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 253.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Security Bank pays out 8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Security Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Security Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 3.96% 3.19% 0.23% Security Bank N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and Security Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $58.11 million 2.89 $960,000.00 $0.30 80.00 Security Bank N/A N/A N/A $12.07 0.13

Hawthorn Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Security Bank. Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawthorn Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Security Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawthorn Bancshares beats Security Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

About Security Bank

(Get Free Report)

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Business Banking, and Financial Markets segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposits, consumer loans, credit cards, bancassurance, and investments to individual clients. The Wholesale Banking segment offers relationship management, loans, trade, cash management, deposits, and investments services; and structured financing and advisory services, debt and equity capital raising, project financing, and mergers and acquisitions advisory to corporates, institutional, and public sector markets and commercial clients. The Business Banking segment offers deposits, loans, cash management, insurance, and investments to micro, small, and medium enterprises. The Financial Markets segment provides money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, debt and equity securities brokerage, asset management, trust, and fiduciary services. It also provides a range of investment banking and financial services; and foreign exchange brokerage services. In addition, the company rents and leases a range of machineries and equipment, automotive equipment, and automotive vehicles comprising cars, vans, pick-ups, trucks, tractors, trailers, and buses, as well as various land, air, or water transportation equipment. The company was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.