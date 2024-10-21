Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives $76.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of research firms have commented on REG. Compass Point raised their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $72.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.26.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

