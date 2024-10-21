Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNTC. Leerink Partners began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Benitec Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Benitec Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.90. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $12.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,881,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

