Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookdale Senior Living

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,051,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 70.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,194,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 907,157 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $9,603,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 135.4% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 141,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 81,210 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $28,961,000.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.