Brokerages Set Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Target Price at $7.67

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.
BKD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.75 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $777.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
