Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Receives $11.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATNM. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.14. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after acquiring an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 256,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $356,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

