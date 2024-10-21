Brokerages Set QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT at $208.75

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $208.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.