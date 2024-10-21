Analysts Set Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price at $354.55

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $354.55.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,847,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,103,000 after buying an additional 154,985 shares in the last quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% during the second quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,769,096 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $528,429,000 after purchasing an additional 82,731 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,040,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $310,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 38.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 737,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,423,000 after purchasing an additional 203,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $291.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.04 and a 200-day moving average of $295.53. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
