Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cadence Design Systems to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $258.52 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.50.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total value of $173,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.24, for a total value of $414,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,051 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,888.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,272. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

