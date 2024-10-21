LendingClub (LC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.38%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect LendingClub to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $12.68 on Monday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total value of $193,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,373,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,600,381.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,703 shares of company stock valued at $562,705. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

