Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Celestica to post earnings of C$1.13 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.09 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Shares of CLS opened at C$79.82 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$70.60. Celestica has a 12 month low of C$28.90 and a 12 month high of C$88.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

