Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Univest Financial to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Univest Financial Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UVSP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 4,541 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $130,553.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,876.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,329.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $412,352. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

