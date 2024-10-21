Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Calibre Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cormark upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.24.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of TSE CXB opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.15.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calibre Mining

In related news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. Also, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock worth $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares worth $637,453. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

