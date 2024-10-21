TD Securities Raises Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.
