TD Securities Raises Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.50

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

About Endeavour Silver

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.86. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.87. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.