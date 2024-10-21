Interfor (TSE:IFP) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities cut shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$21.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.00.

IFP opened at C$20.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.89. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$15.35 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$771.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

