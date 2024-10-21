First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Set at C$20.50 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$20.50 price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.36.

TSE FCR.UN opened at C$18.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.15. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.38 and a 52 week high of C$18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.79, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (First Capital, RCF or the Fund) is an unincorporated open-end mutual fund governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario, Canada, and established pursuant to a declaration of trust dated October 16, 2019, which may be amended from time to time (the Declaration of Trust).

