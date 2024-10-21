Raymond James Begins Coverage on Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

FRHLF opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 181.76%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.