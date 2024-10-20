Claro Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.1% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

