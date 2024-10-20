Claro Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Claro Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,171 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 438.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,774 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 392.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 306.4% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.83.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

