Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $15,945,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 223.1% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $137.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.