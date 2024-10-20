Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth $30,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $62.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.65%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

