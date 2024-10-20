AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 891.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $84.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.64.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

