V Square Quantitative Management LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.57 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -154.20, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.38.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -475.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.