V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,014,095.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,855 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.85 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.02.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Public Service Enterprise Group



Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

