Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $254.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,855.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AJG opened at $289.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $218.63 and a 52 week high of $301.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

