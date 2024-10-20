Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 374 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 1,505.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $131.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.93. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 96.44 and a beta of 1.10. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $143.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.