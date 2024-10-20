Claro Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Mplx Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $44.34 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $35.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

