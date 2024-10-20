Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 621 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 181.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,337 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 3,839.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,417,000 after acquiring an additional 405,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Allstate by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 300,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,909,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $195.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $121.70 and a 1-year high of $198.79.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Allstate from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

