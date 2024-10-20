Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

