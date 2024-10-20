Claro Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,009 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 199.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in American International Group by 326.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.69 and a 1 year high of $80.83.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AIG

Insider Activity at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.