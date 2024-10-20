Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.29 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $201.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

