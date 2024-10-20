iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

