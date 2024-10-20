Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $402.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.25 and a 200 day moving average of $331.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.