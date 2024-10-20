Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $402.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.25 and a 200 day moving average of $331.59. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73.
In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.28, for a total transaction of $684,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,437,796.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,326,894. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
