V Square Quantitative Management LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,947,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,465,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,548,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,668,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.