V Square Quantitative Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $91.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.87.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.33.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

