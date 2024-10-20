Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in Infosys by 50.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 126.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $194,000. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Investec downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

