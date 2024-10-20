Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Up 0.2 %

SYY stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

