Claro Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,219 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Comcast by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 349.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.25 to $47.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

CMCSA opened at $41.93 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $164.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.45.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

