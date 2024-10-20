Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.55 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

