Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 17.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,984,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,623,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after buying an additional 1,782,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,740 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,012,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 103.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

